Hands-Free Ohio proposes change of distracted driving to primary offense

On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine announced that in his executive budget proposal, he will include provisions to strengthen existing distracted driving laws in the state.
The Hands-Free Ohio initiative would make driving while handling any wireless electronic device a primary offense for adult drivers, leading to increased fines. Additionally, if a driver causes serious injury or death because of device use, penalties will be similar to drunk driving. Not only will these proposed changes aim to protect drivers, but also those that work on the roads, like the Ohio Department of Transportation.
“Our men and women are out there just trying to make the roads better for all of us to get where we need to go," says Matt Bruning, the Press Secretary for ODOT. "And that should not be a more dangerous job than it is just on its face value. There shouldn’t be another layer of danger from the drivers who are piloting those very heavy vehicles, not paying attention to you.”
Ohio is one of 4 states without primary enforcement laws for distracted driving. Currently, they allow adults to use devices without a reason to be pulled over, unless committing a primary offense like reckless driving. If passed, the new changes will go into a six-month warning period before any citations are issued to prepare drivers for the stricter laws.