Hang Time brings OSU and Michigan fans together to raise awareness and have fun

Lima, OH (WLIO) - All Ohio State and Michigan fans were ready to watch the big game on Saturday. But for one group, the party was taken to a whole new level. Fresh n Faded and the Allen County Board of DD teamed up for an event called “Hang Time.” Not only were these fans able to root for the Buckeye and Wolverines, but also have some great game time food and show off some of their best dance moves during some of the down time. The Allen County Board of DD wanted put on an event were their clients and the community can come together and have some fun, but also raise some awareness too.
“A lot of times people have a misconception of who we are and what we can do and what we are about. We are just like anybody else in the community. We have dreams and goals, we want to work, we want to play, and we want to have fun, we want to have friends and just have a great time,” says Trois Parker, Community Connection Specialist. “I can tell by the way our people are sharing how they are feeling, just being open and being themselves, that they feel more than excepted, loved, and wanted here and that is what it is all about.”
Parker says they will be having more “Hang Time” events in the future, with activities like playing games or bingo to encourage more community interaction.
