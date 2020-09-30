Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In gives back to the community

The Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In hosted their final event and also gave back to the community.
With the rain holding off, people bared the windy and chilly weather this evening to attend the final cruise-in of the year. In doing so, they also gave back to the community, by donating all the events 50/50 proceeds they accumulated, which totaled to $1650 in total to two area organizations that serve veterans: the Supporting Our Soldiers organization and the Lima Veterans Food Pantry. The organizer of the event was thankful they were able to hold cruise-ins this year but also grateful to be able to give back.
Chris Schimpf, the organizer of Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In said, “It does feel great. I’m happy to give back to the community and to the worthy veteran organizations that we have selected this year.
Betsy Potts of the food pantry acknowledged how thankful she is to receive this donation.
the director of the Lima Veterans Food Pantry said, “We’re really excited about this because we are certain to plan our holiday baskets for the veterans and with everything that has been going on recently we want to help all the veterans out and we need all the extras that we can possibly get.”
You can donate to the Lima Veterans Food Pantry at their location at 810 W. North St. You can donate to the Supporting Our Soldiers organization on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sosprojectlima.