Hard work and dedication helps 4-H competitors succeed in the ring and in life

The Auglaize County Fair is officially here and so are the junior fair shows. The fair is all about fun, food, and of course 4-H! The students competing in the junior fair program have put in the hard work and learned some lessons to hopefully succeed with the judges.
This is Alaina Settlemire’s first year showing at the fair. She has only had her rabbits just a few months and has been working with them getting them ready for judging this week.
“To getting like to know my rabbits more and like to handle them and getting to do the showmanship,” says Settlemire. “They like to get a little aggressive, but I have learned to handle them a lot.”
For veteran shower Elise Litsey, she knows what the judges are looking for and looks for those same characteristics when she finds the project she will be bringing to the fair.
“I look for the muscle, their hips, like good hip muscle, loin muscle good body, no unmatched colored eyes,” states Litsey.
But no matter the size of the animal, their performance in front of a judge could mean the difference between getting the blue ribbon or not. Something Peiton Imwalle has learned over the years when showing steers at the fair. As Hershey and her get ready for this year’s competition, she knows it is all about keeping your cool in the heat of competition.
“When you are showing them, you have to make them relax,” says Imwalle. “You can’t have them like super hyper unless they will go crazy in the show ring. And you have to scratch them in their sweet spots. You have to put a lot of strength into them because they are bigger than you and you have to show them who's boss.”
Keeping calm when the pressure is on, is just one of the lessons that the students in 4-H will take away from their experience. But Litsey says another thing she has learned is about respect.
“To respect a lot of things, and don’t be mean I guess to your animals. You should always respect other people and the rabbits or animals.”
The competitors are looking for a little respect from the judges this week. But the true measure of their hard work could come on Friday and Saturday when their animals go up for auction.