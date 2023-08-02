Hard work of the Jr. Fair Board keeps the shows and sales going at the Auglaize County Fair

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County Fair means food, fun, and rides, but a group of teenagers is taking on a different responsibility - running the Junior Fair. Our Madison Kenjura has the story.
The Auglaize County Fair began on Sunday, July 30th, and the Fair Board has been preparing for months by scheduling concerts, coordinating events, and organizing various performers. But others are also working behind the scenes. The Junior Fair Board has been tirelessly arranging the livestock shows and sales of the fair.
"They come together throughout the year, they have meetings where they set the rules, organize the barns, come up with different activities here at the fair," explained Lori Now, 4H program assistant.
Since December 2022, the Junior Fair Board has been meeting at least once a month to prepare for this year's fair, as they have many tasks to complete prior. One of which includes selecting judges and auctioneers for livestock shows and sales.
"Well we start talking about election wise who's going to be on our board, we'll start out rules, establishing what's coming through, just mainly starting out getting mandatory dates set for entries and other things for getting things set and dates set for setting up on the fair and cleanups," said Marcus Altherr, Junior Fair Board sweepstakes chairman.
The board's work is far from over even after the fair begins. All week, members of the Junior Fair Board have been working hard to ensure that everything runs smoothly for the competing exhibitors.
"Usually there's a group of about 30 of us, we split off two different shows because they happen around the same time and we go around, some people will work ribbon, some people will announce, and some people will be writing down places that some people get. And some people will be around the outside collecting poop sometimes during shows or making sure animals don't get loose," said Leah Brackman, Junior Fair Board member. "During the sale, we help, we tell the members when to go in at the right time and we help drop off the buyer letters of who's buying the animal to the announcer stand and help out the announcer."
While the last day to attend the Auglaize County Fair is Saturday, August 5th, the Junior Fair Board will be here all day on the 6th and even on the 7th to help clean up the remaining projects.