With all the Junior Fair judging complete at the Putnam County Fair, exhibitors readied their livestock to be auctioned off.
Months of hard work from Junior Fair members paid off as they were able to sell their animals to the highest bidder during the livestock sale. Raising animals gives the exhibitors many lessons. For one Freshman and first-timer at the auction, it was important to just get back out in the community.
"Being able to learn how to talk to people and being able to raise an animal as well as the experience of being able to be here, talk to people, and stand in front of people is a very important life lesson for myself," commented Claire Prasuhn, a Junior Fair Rabbit Exhibitor.
She says the money earned from selling her four rabbits will have an impact on her future.
"I get money to raise next year and kind of have a starter fund for college and stuff because this is a very important thing for me," added Prasuhn.
While the main livestock auction is over, Junior Fair events last the rest of the week. You can find a schedule of events at the Putnam County Fair at putnamcountyfair.com/schedule.html.