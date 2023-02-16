Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office: The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances that lead to a man's death early today at a rural Forest residence.
A 9-1-1 transfer call from Wyandot County Sheriff's Office to Hardin County Central Dispatch was received at 8:34 AM. The caller reported a death at the residence. A deputy dispatched to the home found a deceased male inside.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are currently available.
Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are being assisted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Hardin County Coroner's Office, and the Hardin County Prosecutor's Office. Jackson Forest and BKP Emergency Medical Services assisted the deputies at the scene.