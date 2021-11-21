Hardin County Blue Star Mothers pack care packages for servicemen and servicewomen

The Blue Star Mothers Chapter in Hardin County are sending boxes filled with items and thank you’s to servicemen and women oversees. The group packed up 500 care packages for members of the military Sunday afternoon.
Going into the box are the same things you use every day, including personal items, socks, games, plus some Christmas cards. This year they are splitting the care packages up among more than 20 oversees destinations, including two Ohio national guard units who are deployed. Care packages have been a staple of the Hardin County chapter for over 50 years, but it wasn’t until 2003 that they really ramped up the number of boxes they send out and they are glad to give a little something to our servicemen and women.
“I can’t even put it in words, the more I talk about it the more you get teary-eyed,” says Kathy Tracy, Pres., Blue Star Mothers Willeke-Marling Chapter #32. “It’s the warm fuzzy feeling that you get when you are sending love and support from home to people who need it overseas.”
Packing that many boxes require a lot of help, and each year more volunteers show up to lend a hand.
“We had a bunch of people that are brand new this year,” adds Tracy. “Every year we have new people who have never packed before. So, I think the more people we have come in they just spread the word even more. They say, ‘Hey you got to come check this out next year, this is a lot of fun.’ It is amazing the help that we get.”
Tracy says she is grateful for the support that Hardin County and the volunteers give to make this project such a success.