Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance has announced this year's winners.
Business of the Year: Wilson Sporting Goods
Small Business of the Year: Golden Graphics, LTD
Citizen of the Year: Susan Bailey
Community Service Award: ONU HealthWise Mobile Health Clinic
Women LEAD Professional Excellence Award: Julie Crowe
Young Professional Leadership Award: Shannon Barnes
Ambassador of the Year: Kolt Buchenroth
Emerging Business of the Year: Crimson Lane Venue
Non-Profit of the Year: Harco Industries
For the full press release, click the PDF below.