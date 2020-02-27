Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance

Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance has announced this year's winners.

Business of the Year: Wilson Sporting Goods

Small Business of the Year: Golden Graphics, LTD

Citizen of the Year: Susan Bailey

Community Service Award: ONU HealthWise Mobile Health Clinic

Women LEAD Professional Excellence Award: Julie Crowe

Young Professional Leadership Award: Shannon Barnes

Ambassador of the Year: Kolt Buchenroth

Emerging Business of the Year: Crimson Lane Venue

Non-Profit of the Year: Harco Industries

For the full press release, click the PDF below.

Download PDF Hardin County Chamber 2020 Award Winners.pdf

 

