Hardin County fair kick off festivities

The Hardin County Fair kicked off Tuesday with their opening ceremony.
The Hardin County Fair which will run through Sunday, began festivities today with a loaded schedule, and a week full of events. Along with the rides and animal shows, the fair will host some of their big events like a rodeo, drag racing, truck and tractor pull, rodeo, harness racing, and a demolition derby. The fair was reduced to a Junior Fair only last year, but this year the community is coming back and excited for full fair activities.
Paul Ralston, Gates Chairman at the Hardin County Fair said, “We had a Junior Fair only last year so everybody is really excited to be having a full fair and attendance today has been really good, so I think it shows that the community really wanted a full fair as well.”
You can find the full fair schedule and purchase tickets to the Hardin County Fair on their website hardincountyfair.org.