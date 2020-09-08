Hardin County Fair kicks off

The Hardin County Fair kicked off Tuesday with poultry and swine judging. Although it has been scaled back to a Junior Fair only, the week will be filled with activities for exhibitors and local food vendors.
Hundreds of Junior Fair exhibitors readied their animals Tuesday morning at the Hardin County Fairgrounds to enter the show arena and judging rings. Hours of preparation from the fair board were put into making sure a safe week could still be put on. President of the Junior Fair Board, Preston Brien, says he is very happy to provide this for the many exhibitors who worked hard over the past year.
“This year has really been focused just on the kids, making sure they can bring their projects. So, there’s nothing extra other than animals," he explains. "Today is the hog show, and the poultry show, and tomorrow we’ll have rabbits and sheep. Just trying to make as much as we possibly can out of this.”
While walking the fairgrounds, a face mask was seen on nearly everyone in attendance. Because Hardin County's fair is later in the year, health officials are learning more on how fairs in Ohio should work. Therefore, fair officials are adamant about keeping attendees as safe as possible.
"One of the biggest things is we ask everyone to wear a mask on the fairgrounds, that’s what we’re doing," says Brien. "We also have sanitizing stations throughout the fairgrounds. I believe there is some hand washing as well. We have social distance stickers. We also have one-way aisles, and all of our vendors are in charge of that as well.”
Like any fair this year, it is many exhibitor’s last. For senior and Queen candidate Allison Moore, she won’t get to experience a whole fair, but she says she’ll cherish the moments she does have a little more. She says many fair board meetings over Zoom, revisions, and creativity made this year’s fair a little different than in the past.
“I guess it was just like a lot more of uncertainty because we weren’t sure if we were going if the fair was even going to be possible," explains Moore. "But it’s been really nice to actually be able to be here for my last year and see all the hard work that the Senior fair board and Junior fair board put in so that our Seniors could have their last show, which really means a lot to us.”
The Hardin County fair will run until Sunday, September 13th. For a full list of Junior Fair activities, visit hardincountyfair.org.