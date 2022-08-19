KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Deputies seized a large amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Thursday.
Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office:A routine traffic stop in the city of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl.
At approximately 6:00 pm Thursday, August 18, the deputy observed a 2004 Chevy pickup travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and effected a traffic stop near the intersection of E. Columbus and N. Cherry Streets. During the course of the traffic stop, 25.03 grams of Fentanyl was discovered to be in possession of the 39-year-old male driver, who was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion. The case remains under investigation with charges pending.
