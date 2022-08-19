Hardin County Sheriff's Deputies seize large quantity of fentanyl - 25.03 gr. Fentanyl

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's Deputies seized a large amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Thursday.

Around 6 o'clock last night, a deputy saw the pickup truck traveling above the speed limit and pulled it over in the city of Kenton. Around 25 grams of the drug were found on the driver of the vehicle. The driver's name hasn't been released, and he was taken into custody and placed in the multi-county jail. The case remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.