Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating single-vehicle fatal crash

Authorities in Hardin County say a woman is dead after an early morning crash near Belle Center.
Deputies were called out to the 20,000 block of County Road 75 just after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, on a report of a single-vehicle crash. They found driver of the vehicle, identified as Summer Lee Dawn Murray, died of injuries at the scene. They say it appears her vehicle had gone off the right side of the road, the driver had over-corrected and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree before coming to rest. The BMRT squad and Richland Township Fire assisted at the scene.
8/9/22 Press Release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office:On 08/09/2022 at 0315 hours, Hardin County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a single vehicle injury crash in the 20000 block of Co Rd 75. Deputies responded to the scene and found that a single vehicle went off the right side of the road, over corrected and then went off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree before coming to rest. The vehicle, a 2006 Chevy, was operated by Summer Lee Dawn Murray. Mrs. Murray succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
The Hardin County Sheriff's Office was assisted by BMRT emergency squad, Richland Township Fire, Osborn's Towing, and the Hardin County Coroner's Office.
