Hardin County Sheriff's Office investigating two-vehicle fatal crash

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday morning.
At 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 67 and State Route 235, deputies state that a southbound White Honda Accord had pulled from the stop sign on St. Rt. 235 into the path of a westbound Chevy SUV. The SUV struck the white Honda Accord broadside in the driver's side of the accord.
The driver of the accord, Charles Smith Jr., died at the scene. The driver of the Chevy SUV and her passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Roundhead Fire, Richland Township Fire, USV Roundhead and USV Alger EMS as well as the Hardin County Coroner's Office, and Minich's towing.