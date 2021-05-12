Hardin Northern students learn about the importance of Mental Health on Wednesday

Students were able to learn more about the importance of taking care of their mental health.
On Wednesday, a special speaking event was held at Hardin Northern High School. Students filled the gymnasium, where they heard from a guest speaker on the importance of Mental Health.
The event was organized by Teresa Triplett, the founder of Ride to Live. Triplett lost her daughter Terestina to suicide back in 2016.
Chad Dunlap, the owner of Upshift in Wapakoneta, was the guest speaker for the event. Dunlap discussed his life story and told students how they can take of themselves when they are going through a difficult time.
"When you look at statistics, the number one killer for the age group of ten - TEN - to thirty-four, is suicide. That's second to only automobile accidents," said Dunlap. "We take so much for granted that 'kids are too young to be thinking about that', we need to be involved in speaking to it. Everyone thinks that if we don't talk about it, it's not going to happen. That's proven time and time again to be wrong."