As people everywhere try to congratulate the graduating class of 2020 the best they can, the seniors at Ada and Apollo high school get a special display downtown.
If you’ve taken a stroll down Main St. in Ada you might have noticed the banners with smiling faces on them lining the street. This is thanks to these two moms who wanted to make sure every senior bulldog at Ada high school got the recognition they deserved.
Jennifer Wince, mom of senior Ty Miller says, “I’m just super proud of our class getting through this pandemic and we’re just all in this together and I know that they can do it and continue on in their future. It makes them special. This is something that they’re never going to forget, they are one of the first to have this happen.”
Stephanie East, senior Dylan East's mom continues, “Our town is amazing and everyone just wanted to show these kids how much they love them and how proud of them they are and so I hope the kids take that away from this.”
These women are both parents to graduating seniors and wanted to make sure they got the proper send-off into the world as a high school grad. They got the idea to hang banners of the senior portraits from another area high school who did it first. In a few short days from them having the idea, people donated enough money for all the banners and got approval from the city to hang them.
With the banners hanging down Main St., they wanted to be able to give the seniors some good memories from graduating high school as the pandemic ruined most senior activities for the students.
“I don’t think the kids know what they’re missing, really," says East. "We all know what we are missing because we went through it and we knew what to expect and the kids don’t know what to expect. As a mom, my heart’s broken for them because there’s a lot of things they missed out on."
But the students aren’t the only ones missing out on something special. Seeing your child graduate is a milestone for parents as well. But now, both the parents and students can make unique memories from graduating during a pandemic.
Wince says, “So that’s been really cool to see that because we’re missing out on that as parents. We’ve watched these kids grow up for the past 13, 12 years and we don’t get to see that either.”
And the high school will be holding a baccalaureate service webinar on May 20th for the students as well as a senior cruise night with the help from the Ada police department on may 23rd.