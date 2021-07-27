Ada superintendent to step down from position at the end of July

Ada's superintendent will step down from her role at the end of July.
The Ada Exempted Village School District Board of Education approved a resolution and release agreement with Superintendent Meri Skilliter. The approval also included the acceptance of her resignation effective at the close of business on July 31st, 2021.
The board will now meet next on July 29th, where it is expected the process of the hiring of a new superintendent will start.
No further information on Skilliter's resignation is available at this time.