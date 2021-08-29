The Village of Ada held their Wilson Football Festival to get people excited for another season of football.
The events were planned for all day, but in the afternoon people were seen tailgating gat Ada Depot Park. Live music, food, raffles and games were all part of the fun.
A group from the Wilson Football factory was even on site, showing people how they make their footballs. A worker from the factory says he loves teaching people about their footballs and get people excited to know about the history.
Joey Bulerin, the production supervisor at the Wilson Football Factory says, “Just to see people’s reaction when they see that it’s hand made and it’s produced by multiple different people that are right from this town or around this area, it’s a prideful thing. It makes you feel a lot of pride and to know that every football that’s ever been played with in any NFL game is made right here in Ada Ohio, that’s something to be proud of.”
And of course, the giant football drop closed out the night of festivities.