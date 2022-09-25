Hardin County (WLIO) - Now that Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest, the future of the monarchy falls on the shoulders of King Charles. The late Queen cast a big shadow over future rulers, because of the legacy she left being on the throne. She was the figure head of the one of the leading western nations for over 70 years and now King Charles and Prince William will be figuring out the role of the British royalty in the future.
“There was a committee that was formed after the death of Princess Diana, to figure out what is their way forward to modernizing the monarchy,” says Dr. David Strittmatter, ONU Assistant Professor of History. “I think these conversations are very much being held in house with King Charles III now, and looking forward towards William perhaps in the next couple of decades.”
King Charles may not reach the popularity of his mother, but his reputation is better than it was over two decades ago.
“Now that we are further removed from the death of Princess Diana, I think time has helped his reputation,” adds Dr. Strittmatter. “I think Prince William and Kate Middleton are ever still popular. But I think, King Charles, he is in a better position now in 2022, Vis-à-vis the British public then he was in the late 1990’s”
A date for King Charles coronation has not been set yet, but could happen sometime next summer.
