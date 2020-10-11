“Love Where You Live” day at ONU sees record amount of volunteers

Students at Ohio Northern University were showing pride in their home away from home on Sunday for their Love Where You Live event.
This is the fourth year that ONU has organized the Love Where You Live event that gives their students a chance to give back to their campus community. Despite facing a bit more challenges with COVID-19 restrictions on campus, more than double the amount of students signed up this year than any previous year with just over 200 volunteers.
Isaac Schumm, the resident director of Founders Hall says, “I think it really means a lot that as a community, regardless of the situation — this year it was obviously different with masks and the coronavirus — but we actually have our largest turnout so I think it just shows that regardless, ONU students come together whether it’s a pandemic or not.”
Justin F. Courtney, the director of residence life at ONU, says it’s more than just beautifying the campus.
“Our students are doing things like landscaping, they’re painting,” says Courtney. “You can see on the basketball courts right now they’re actually repainting the posts, but they’re doing these things not just to beautify the campus but to actually do some service at home.”
Besides general upkeep and deep cleaning on campus, Love Where You Live day also encourages students to create murals for their dorms and community areas.
Hope Williamson is painting her third mural on campus for the big day and is amazed by the student support she's seeing this year.
“It’s absolutely amazing, especially at a time like right now, just the fact that people are willing to come out to help to make this place safer, to make it better, it’s just amazing,” says Williamson.
Love Where you Live Day comes at a perfect time. Monday is the start of ONU’s homecoming week.
“It’s a great kickoff event for homecoming,” says Courtney. “Because that’s what’s starting this week. So again, if you want to come home literally the root of homecoming, what better place to come back to than something you made an impact with.”