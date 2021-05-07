Lt. Gov. Husted speaks to Kenton students completing internships

Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted also made a stop at Kenton High School on Friday to congratulate them on the success of their internship program through the pandemic. 25 students were placed into in-person internships this school year through the Wildcat Community Connectors Internship Program.
On Friday, they received their certificates from the Lt. Governor. He then spoke on how to take control of their futures, especially with these experience under their belt. He says providing these opportunities to young students is crucial to their decision making, and it's becoming more popular around the state.
"This is an emerging trend, where we're going to give more high school students work based opportunities. I think there's a recognition that we haven't done enough of that in society," Husted explains. "And that with technology, in many cases, students can be better prepared to do the jobs that are being created out there in the workplace than sometimes some of the adults that have been at it for a while."
"Kids who have a clue or just have an idea, it's a great opportunity for them to get a real step in the door for whatever they're interested in," says Brandon Bowling, a Senior at Kenton High School, and WCC intern. "If they don't like it, then that's great. They don't have to go into college, go for that major and realize that they don't like it."
The students earned college credits through their 33 internships, which ranged anywhere from exercise science to music.