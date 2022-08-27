Students showed their skills with the pigskin during the Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival. The festival held their first fully sanctioned Punt, Pass and Kick competition at Ohio Northern University’s football stadium. Boys and Girls, ages 6 to 15, had two chances each to Punt, Pass, and Kick a football for distance and accuracy and the highest number for each is what they are scored on. There were around 125 kids that signed up for Saturday’s competition. The National Football League stopped sponsoring the event a few years ago, but some individuals bought the rights to bring back the competition.
“Ada is only one of 39 host cities in the United States,” say Wynn Hauenstein, Organizer of the football festivals Punt, Pass, and Kick. “So, there is none in Indiana or Kentucky. So this is are first go at being a sanctioned event and I think it will grow because it is a great opportunity for these kids. As this Punt, Pass, and Kick USA continues to grow, you will see that we will eventually have state contests as well as the national.”
The winners of the Ada contest will be going to the Punt, Pass, and Kick Nationals which will be some time in January in Florida.
