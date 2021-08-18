Ohio Northern University welcomes students during move-in day

Ohio Northern University's move-in day set the tone for the rest of the semester.
An emphasis on establishing a welcoming atmosphere was at the forefront on Wednesday, with some students holding signs that read "welcome" and "happy move-in day".
This move-in day, however, was different from past years. Due to concerns from the coronavirus, a staggered approach was taken. Students were put into groups of when they can arrive on campus, with some groups being an hour apart from each other.
The goal of the grouping of students is to limit how many new students would be on campus with one another, in order to limit any spread of the virus.
But the new procedure did not stop the university from pulling out all stops to ensure that these incoming freshman and returning students feel welcomed as they continue their academic career.