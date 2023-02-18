Ohio Supreme Court Justice Donnelly addresses Hardin Co. Democrats

KENTON, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Supreme Court Justice Michael Donnelly returns to Hardin County for the Democratic party's Presidents' Day luncheon. Saturday afternoon Hardin County Democrats came together to discuss the different issues currently happening within the State of Ohio. Many guest speakers gave presentations regarding topics such as abolishing capital punishment and unfair treatment within the state's justice system. Judge Donnelly was the keynote speaker and he talked about the questionable events he's seen throughout his career and how he plans to stop them from occurring in the future.
“I've been traveling around the state advocating for a centralized database for sentencing,” says Justice Donnelly. “So, judges can carry out their statutory duties to treat people, similarly situated defendants with similar sentences. We don't have a lot of data; we have 88 counties and I'd like to see the judges in the state have that information so that they can make fair decisions.”
Donnelly has been a justice on the Ohio Supreme Court since 2019.