The graduating class of Ohio Northern University got to walk the stage this weekend for their ceremonies.
Just over 600 students in total got to turn their tassel over on Sunday for completing their undergraduate studies. As the ceremonies were split up by the type of degree, the Getty College of Arts and Sciences took the floor in the afternoon.
After a year with very few and very modified graduation ceremonies, there was an extra buzz of excitement for some of the students who were able to attend them this year.
Madie Carpenter, a graduating student says, “I’m a resident assistant and just a year ago I was moving people out of the dorms as quickly as possible because of the pandemic and I never would have thought a year later I would be able to walk across the stage and I’m so grateful for the experience and just ready to celebrate graduation.”
ONU will finish up their commencement ceremonies on the 23rd, and are still finalizing a time and location.