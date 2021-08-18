ONU and Mercy Health-St. Rita's partner up to bring doctors to rural areas

Ohio Northern University and Mercy Health-St. Rita's are teaming up to bring doctors to rural communities.
Wednesday, the mobile clinic was at the Alger Food Pantry and physicians in the internal residency program were on hand to meet with residents one on one. Before the partnership, ONU students could do normal screenings like cholesterol and diabetes, now with the doctors on board, they will be able to do EKGs and basic breathing tests. Plus, the doctors will be able to prescribe some medicine to get them on the path to wellness.
The mobile clinic is just a further extension of the telehealth program that people in rural areas have been doing for the past year and a half because of the COVID epidemic.
"Many people in these small towns don't have good access to doctors. There are no physicians in the areas that we go, many have not seen doctors for many years," says Dr. Eric Kirschner, Director of Internal Medicine Residency Program "By having our excellent resident physicians come out to see them we are actually bringing the health care they need to have longer healthier lives."
Upcoming mobile clinic stops:
Dunkirk Community Dinner, August 24th, from 4:30 to 6 pm
Bluffton Library (145 S. Main Street, Bluffton, OH 45817), August 27th from 9 to 11 am