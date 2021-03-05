ONU Critical Questions series examines Biden's executive orders

Joe Biden is well over a month into his presidency, and political science students at Ohio Northern University have broken down what he has done so far, especially his use of executive orders.
Thirty-four is the number of executive orders signed by President Joe Biden so far, along with additional memorandums and proclamations. In their Critical Questions series, student writers in the Institute for Civics and Public Policy (ICAPP) at ONU dug deeper into this topic and exactly why Biden has used so many. While the reports of orders signed in the first thirty days of his term may seem high, it's not entirely out of the ordinary for a new commander in chief.
"It's not unheard of, but this is a large amount compared to previous presidents," explains Hailey Trimpey, Author of Critical Questions and ICAPP Fellow. "So, we thought it was a good topic to discuss because a lot of people don't know a lot about executive orders. So, we thought it was good to inform the public maybe about why he's using so many, so that way they understood the entire process."
For some, the idea of an executive order may be a mystery. But the writers say they are mostly used to get actions accomplished fast, especially in times of crisis. An example they provide is during the Great Depression, when the signing of executive orders by president FDR peaked. Now, for Biden, it's the pandemic.
"In order to get things done quickly, things that require immediate action such as coronavirus, that's more of a pressing topic," says Kennedy Cook, Author of Critical Questions and ICAPP Founding Fellow. "Biden may have wanted to get it done quickly as opposed to going through congress, so that is more the route that he chose."
Throughout their time researching, the young authors say they have learned a lot about executive orders. Not only about the ins and out of the process, but also the history. In fact, the students wrote in the series that the only president to not utilize executive orders is William Harrison.
"I didn't realize how common they were. That almost all presidents use them very liberally," says Kennedy Aikey, Author of Critical Questions and ICAPP Fellow. "And I just learned a lot about the history of them and also I learned that Joe Biden is using them to input his policies into effect in his new term."
The students say the next Critical Questions installment will move away from the United States presidency and into climate change. To read the full answers, and learn about the work ICAPP students are doing, visit onu.edu/ICAPP.