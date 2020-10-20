One local university had to get creative with Trick or Treat to deliver candy to the community Tuesday evening.
Ohio Northern University’s Office of Residence Life hosted a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat. Staff members, families, and Ada community members were all invited to take part in this event. Residence Life staff lined the route on College Avenue staying 6 feet apart and dropping candy into bags through car windows using a butterfly net. While the event was up in the air, the staff was excited to put on the event for the kids in the Ada community.
Hannah Smith, Residence Director of Courtyard Apartments said, “We really just want to try to give the kids a sense of normalcy in this environment with COVID like I said, it’s been really tough on a lot of kids, but we are so excited to just see them having a good time dressing up getting to show off their costumes, and getting to interact with the ONU students in a really safe way.”
People who participated were required to wear masks.