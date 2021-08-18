Over 70% of Ohio Northern University students are vaccinated, university says

Ohio Northern University will start the 2021 Fall Semester with a high percentage of the student body currently vaccinated.
The university is reporting that as of August 18th, 72% of ONU students are vaccinated entering into the fall semester.
ONU states that the number can be attributed to the fact that the university offered the vaccine to students right on campus, as well as a recent lottery that was held for those vaccinated.
The lottery saw a handful of prizes handed out to those students who showed that they are vaccinated. Prizes ranged from electronic devices to money for tuition.
ONU states that they will continue to offer the vaccine to students who have not received one.