How much time do you spend on social media? For some it is a lot more than you think. When Facebook, Instagram and their family of apps went down for a few hours a couple of weeks ago, people may have gotten a glimpse into just how much time they spend on social media. Research says that on average people spend around 2 1/2 hours a day on these platforms and Facebook is the most popular form. But spending that much time at looking at different post has it up and downsides.
“Social media can be used for good or evil, right. I think at times there are some really good stuff and some really helpful things we can gather from the platforms,” says Alisa Agozzino, ONU Associate Professor of Public Relations. “And other times, I think it can be toxic. Depending on what you are getting on there for and how you are using the platform.”
The number of minutes people spend on social media has been steadily increasing over the last decade.