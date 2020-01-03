Harding Highway Chief to close this month

Fresh Encounter Inc. says they will be closing the Chief Supermarket on Harding Highway sometime in January. They say the store underperformed and didn't operate profitably. They will be working with associates to ensure a smooth transition, and some will have opportunities at other Chief locations. There are 11 Chief locations in northwest Ohio, two of them are located in Lima. Fresh Encounters Inc. manages 50 retail locations in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
