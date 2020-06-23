Harness Racing remains a popular attraction at the Putnam County Fair

The Putnam County Fair is in full swing this week, and while many events were cut from the schedule, the popular harness racing events are not.

Harness Racing remains a popular attraction at the Putnam County Fair

The unique form of horse racing has become a popular attraction of the fair in recent years. Thanks to sponsorships from the Columbus Racino and the community, they were able to continue the races this year. Since they, along with the truck and tractor pulls, and demolition derby are some of the few main events left this year, they are hoping to bring in a significant percentage of the fair traffic.

Harness Racing remains a popular attraction at the Putnam County Fair

“This has gotten popular in the last couple years, because there have been so many horses over the last two years that have been bred, so now we’re getting back to that peak where the markets basically flooded with horses. So, they all want to come here, and they all want to race, and with everything the way it’s been lately, they haven’t been able to race anywhere else, so they really want to come race here," explained Luke Karhoff, Vice President of the Putnam County Agricultural Society.

The last day for harness racing is Wednesday, beginning at 3:30 in the afternoon in the grandstand.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations managing our online content. I also help out with posting press releases and articles from our news department from time to time.