Temple Christian School held their Harvest Market Craft Fair on Saturday.
A variety of wares were on display at the craft fair, including homemade crafts, homemade food, refurbished furniture, and more.
"Everyone is coming out here, sell whatever they make and bring out from other places. It's very fun how everyone locally will come out, spend time with each other, and the chicken dinner that we sell for our senior trip, an event that everyone can come out here and spend some time," said Cody Motter, an event organizer. "All of us can come together as seniors and teachers, locally, everyone from around town can all come together as one... its a beautiful thing."
All proceeds will go towards senior and junior trips at the school.