Have you noticed your temperature below 98.6? You're not alone

Taking your temperature has now become the daily norm and many people are noticing what they think are below normal readings.
Health officials say we have been taught for decades that a person’s body temperature should be 98.6 but that is no longer the standard temperature. Allen County Public Health says that it’s now 97.5. They say we are all different with a wide range of temperatures and during this time of checking our temperature that it stays relatively consistent.
Tami Gough of Allen County Public Health says, “Consistency is the key. If you’re taking your temperature daily and you’ve got the range of a few decimal points here or there and it remains that way it’s not so important what the number is. It’s important if that number itself rises. So, you just want to watch if your temperature was to elevate.”
If your temperature rises to 100.4 and you have other symptoms, such as a cough and shortness of breath, call the COVID-19 Call Center at 419-226-9000 to be assessed.