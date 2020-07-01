Have you seen this truck? Law enforcement believe truck used in series of thefts

The Auglaize County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in a string of thefts around the county.

The Auglaize County Sheriff is asking if you know the vehicle in this surveillance video. It's a tan or beige Chevrolet truck with aluminum running boards. It's thought to be a 2002 model. The sheriff believes this truck has been used in several thefts of zero turn lawn mowers from businesses in the Wapakoneta area. If anyone recognizes the truck you are asked to call their detective bureau at 419-739-6555.

 

