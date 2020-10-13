Haven of Hope men's shelter officially opens door in Van Wert

A new men's shelter has opened in Van Wert to help those who may need a place to stay overnight.
The Haven of Hope shelter officially opened its doors Sunday, welcoming in men 18 and older. The shelter provides a place to sleep, shower, and do their laundry before leaving the next morning.
This is the first men's shelter of its kind in Van Wert county.
"This is really for those individuals who are living on the street or do not have a place to go," said Vicki Smith, president of the Haven of Hope board. "We do have transitional living that is available here in Van Wert, but this is the only place that they can come if they don’t have a place to stay."
The shelter also provides a social worker on-site to speak with and help those who are staying.