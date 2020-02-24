HCF's annual Food Fight helps fill a food gap for local pantries after holidays

Area schools and organizations are battling it out to see who will be this year’s winner of the HCF "Food Fight".
To be declared the winner, they must be the group that collects the most food and raises the most money for the West Ohio Food Bank. All of the food collected and dollars raised will stay local. The “Food Fight” has become an annual event to help stocks the shelves at local pantries during the slump after the holidays.
HCF Community Marketing Director Dan Lee invites the public to participate. “The public is invited to give to their school that’s participating either with food or funds. The school that gets the most food and funds win the food drive and it’s just a big win for the community too.”
Each group has teamed up with a facility and you can drop your donation off at school or the facility. Lima Temple Christian has teamed up with Lima Manor, Wapak YMCA teams up with Wapak Manor, Spencerville has grouped with Roselawn Manor, Lima Central Catholic and St. Charles teams with Burton’s Ridge, and Apollo has teamed up with Shawnee Manor.
The “Food Fight” continues through March 2, 2020.