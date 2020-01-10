An Ottawa woman was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning in Putnam County.
The crash happened just after 7 o’clock Friday morning on U.S. 224 near Road 5. The Ohio State Highway Patrol states that 16-year-old Trevor Gerten of Leipsic was heading west when his pick-up truck went left of center and struck 39-year-old Angela Schumaker's vehicle head-on. Moments after the accident, a semi-truck driving through the area hit Gerten's truck which was in the middle of the road.
Schumaker died from her injuries and Gerten was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi, 51-year-old Richard Greene of Toledo was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.
Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol - 1/10/2020
Blanchard Township – The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Friday morning on U.S. Route 224, near County Road 5, in Putnam County.
At approximately 7:13 am, a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Angela L. Schumaker, age 39, of Ottawa, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 224. A 2005 Dodge Ram, driven by Trevor J. Gerten, age 16, of Leipsic, was westbound on U.S. Route 224, traveled left of center and struck the Chevrolet head-on. The Chevrolet came to rest on the south side of the roadway and the Dodge came to rest in the middle of the roadway. Moments later, a secondary crash occurred when a 2009 Freightliner, driven by Richard D. Greene, age 51, of Toledo, Ohio, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 224 and struck the Dodge. Mr. Gerten was still inside his vehicle when it was struck by the Freightliner. All damage from the second crash were minimal and there were no additional injuries.
Mrs. Schumaker was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner. Mr. Gerten was transported by Ottawa Fire and EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital for serious injuries. Mr. Greene was not injured.
Mrs. Schumaker and Mr. Greene were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Mr. Gerten was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol or drug impairment is not believed to be a contributing factor. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ottawa Fire and EMS, Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home and Meyer’s Towing Services.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always buckle up and to never drive distracted or impaired.