It will another fantastic weather day for west central Ohio. Temperatures are heading to 80° this afternoon, which is more typical of a June day! We will keep the area dry, with a few pop-up showers just west over parts of Indiana.
A stray shower is possible tonight, but most of the area will not see rain until Thursday afternoon. A frontal boundary will bring a scattering of showers and isolated storms. While it won't be an all day rain, it will be enough to impact outdoor plans. Highs could range from 70° west to 80° east, (74° Lima), then falling into the 60s by mid-afternoon as increasing showers take hold.
Friday looks mainly dry, with a stray shower or two before noon. The warmth continues as highs reach the lower 70s. Breezier winds are expected with gusts around 30mph at times.
The weekend is looking unsettled. Widespread showers and isolated storms are forecast to arrive during the afternoon. This system looks to linger into Sunday, keeping the threat for more showers. Saturday remains warm, but Sunday is much cooler with highs struggling to escape the 50s.
The extended forecast shows a cooling trend developing next week. Highs are forecast to drop into the 50s toward mid-week, and it looks like they could stay there a while. Lows could get cold enough for at least some frost chances later next week.