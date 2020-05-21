Health disparities, wedding receptions, and banquets discussed at Governor's briefing

Governor Mike DeWine making more announcements during this week's final briefing.
As we know gyms can open on May 26th. With that, we now know bowling alleys, batting cages, and mini-golf facilities can reopen as well. Along with that, there is good news for weddings. Banquet halls can host catering events with up to 300 guests if they follow the same guidelines as restaurants, that can begin June 1st. DeWine launched two interactive tools on the coronavirus website to help social services identify needs in their communities.
He also revisited his Minority Health Strike Force he created last month. He says it's time to fix the health care disparities and more, for African Americans and Latinos in Ohio.
“Heath disparities did not occur overnight. They are complex and present complex challenges. The current coronavirus pandemic has brought into high contrast these troubling issues. To augment the work we are currently doing on health equality and to address the immediate threats posed by COVID-19 to our minority communities, we formed the Minority Health Strike Force in April," says Gov. DeWine. "We assembled a group of 41 people. Some with backgrounds in health, and all with ties to minority communities.”
The Minority Health Strike Force will be releasing their preliminary findings and recommendations on how COVID-19 has affected minorities disproportionately. After the news briefing, DeWine placed a wreath outside of the statehouse for Memorial Day in honor of the men and women who died serving our county.