Health experts: get students immunized before school starts

As the school year is about to start, there are a lot of things that families are doing to get their kids ready.
One thing parents may want to consider is making sure their children are up-to-date on their shots before stepping into the school building in the fall. Health experts say this year, more than ever, it's important students are given every chance possible to avoid getting sick.
"Obviously with coronavirus going around, we want to try to minimize all other infections to help promote health and keep kids in school," said Dr. Alisa Marzec with Mercy Health. "Getting vaccines, especially when it comes to cold and flu season, we want them to get their vaccines, one less illness to worry about."
It's recommended, parents talk with their primary care physicians about getting their kids immunized before the school year starts.