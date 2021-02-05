Health officials explain how the amount of COVID vaccines allotted to the county is decided

As more and more people are becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, many are wondering why it’s difficult to get an appointment.
Simple supply and demand. The number of vaccines that a county can get is determined at the state level not by the county board of health. That number of vaccines is then distributed amongst all the providers approved to administer the doses. Local health officials say understanding how the process works can be confusing to the public.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tami Gough explains, “The state does take a look at what populations you need doses for. So, depending on where you are with a 2nd dose or maybe some of those phase one individuals, as well as, in our case at Allen County Public Health, we are working closely with the schools the next two weeks. So, we perhaps got a little bit lower allotment for the open population because of that. But that doesn’t mean that vaccines aren’t available in the community at the other provider sites.”
Those other providers include Lima Memorial Health Systems, Mercy Health St. Rita’s, Bluffton Hospital, Health Partners of Western Ohio, and CVS Pharmacy in Bluffton. You can find out more about the vaccine at allencountypublichealth.org.