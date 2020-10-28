Health officials, hospitals give COVID-19 update

The health commissioners of Allen and Putnam counties spoke at the mayor's press conference after being listed on a high occurrence rate graphic put out by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Kathy Luhn of Allen County Public Health says that back in September, Allen saw 80 cases per 100,000 people. Now that number is nearly 400. She says CDC officials spoke with her to hear what the situation is here, and she says bottom line, people want things to go back to normal.
"We’ve got businesses that are open, children are in school, and it is so hard not to do those things that go with them - getting family together, having kids over for a party or a sleepover, something like that," Luhn says. "When we’re at work, we want to be by our coworkers and sit with them in the break room, but we have to do things differently."
Putnam Health Commissioner Kimberly Rieman says that their department had 242 new cases reported last week, that's 20% of their total cases since March. She also asked people to cooperate as they try to conduct contact tracing throughout the county.
"Contact tracing is really about preventing future infections, and so we ask that you be honest with our contact tracers when they call, let them know who you have been in contact with, so that way, those individuals can be informed and also then stay home and be very mindful of who they are around," says Rieman.
Representatives from local hospitals also gave an update.
Dr. Matt Owens noted that Mercy Health St. Rita's has 71 COVID patients, and Lima Memorial Health System has 16. He says that number is a 400% increase in the month of October, but that doesn't mean that they are in danger of running out of space.
"It’s unlikely that you’re ever going to see us to the point where we need to erect tents or come up with some kind of alternative care setting for hospitalized populations or anything like that," says Dr. Owens, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health St. Rita's. "Our area community hospitals have been able to have substantial physical space created over the years."
One of the final messages of the conference was made to the public by Dr. Denny Morris of Lima Memorial - he asks people to be conscious this upcoming holiday season.
"As much as we would like to say that’ll be normal, it’s just not going to happen," says Dr. Morris, vice president for Lima Memorial. "We need to start planning ahead now - how can you be creative and still celebrate the holidays, but do it in smaller numbers, socially distance, and a very safe and healthy way."