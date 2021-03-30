Health officials: people still hesitant to get COVID vaccine

As the age of eligibility drops to 16 and older here in Ohio, a study has found that some people are still hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
A census experimental survey found that more than 2 million people in Ohio alone said that they wouldn't get the vaccine. Dr. Steve Martin, the dean of the ONU Raabe College of Pharmacy believes that people might be concerned with how quickly the vaccines were developed, but he says not to worry.
"The good news is that we have tremendous scientific evidence that shows that these vaccines are safe and effective," said Dr. Martin. "All three of the vaccines in the United States that are being used have all been proven as safe as well as very effective. For the greater good of the community, people getting vaccinated is really going to make the difference in combating the pandemic and getting us back to normal."
Health officials have found that people are also concerned with lack of long-term side effect knowledge when it comes to the vaccine.