Health officials urge residents to choose wisely when it comes to attending events during the holidays

Health Officials know they sound like a broken record when it comes to telling residents to “Mask Up” and “Wash Hands Often”, but they are hoping people will listen.
As we all start our holiday celebrations Allen County Public Health is asking people to choose wisely and make smart decisions when it comes to what you will be doing heading into the new year. If you decide to gather do so wisely and only select the most important events to attend in person.
Tami Gough with Allen Public Health adds, “We still need to take the personal responsibility of limiting our connections and our contacts with other people as much as we can. Make a list, prioritize what it is you feel you need to do or have to do, and then drop off some of the other things.”
Gough says the Ohio Department of Health reports that we came through the Thanksgiving holiday holding steady with the virus. That was only three days and we are heading into more than a week of holiday happenings.