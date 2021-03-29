Health officials want people to keep their guard up during the holidays

With the Easter holiday this weekend, health officials are recommending that people continue to play defense when it comes to coronavirus.
That includes masks and social distancing if you are celebrating with people outside of your household. Plus, hold any gatherings outside if possible, to help avoid any spikes to the numbers. If are planning any spring trips, health officials have recommendations about that too.
“Now the CDC (Center for Disease Control) continues to advise that travel can increase our risk of getting or sharing COVID-19,” says Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Dept. of Health. “So, we are encouraging Ohioans to consider staying home this spring. If however, if you choose to travel we recommend you first get vaccinated.”
The CDC is estimating that Ohio’s case numbers will continue to fall over the next few weeks, as more people continue to get vaccinated.