Healthcare Heroes Work Here is the message Lima hospitals want to share

It’s not an easy job on any given day and with a pandemic at hand health professionals are facing situations way beyond their expectations.
Nurses, doctors, and support staff are being pushed beyond the norm. Administrators at both Lima hospitals acknowledge their efforts and are thankful for their dedication. During this crisis, it’s not about each hospital but about the medical heroes within them.
Mercy Health-St. Rita’s President Ronda Lehman had this to say, “We continually assure them and tell them that their safety and their commitment and dedication to our patients in the community is just absolutely unprecedented. We are so incredibly blessed, GOD put us all here for a reason and we absolutely believe these health care workers are doing what they’re meant to do and we are incredibly appreciative.”
Lima Memorial Health System President Mick Swick adds, “I hear the term and it’s not overused, they’re our heroes. They’re the ones that are really going above and beyond. The people behind those 4 walls are the ones really making it happen. We can have all the great plans and stuff but if they’re not doing what they are willing to do and take care of people it makes a difference. We’re all at a high-stress level and everyone is but I think it’s for us to know that’s what our jobs are but that’s what our people here are about.”
Both hospitals say they make sure to speak with staff each day to see what they can do for them to help get them through this time of crisis.