Healthcare workers receive first COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio

COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the State of Ohio.
A shipment of 975 doses were delivered Monday morning to both The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and UC Health in Cincinnati.
Several healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved with the care of COVID-19 patients immediately received vaccinations.
"It was such a moment of hope to watch the healthcare workers begin to get vaccinated today," said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. "Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance, and washing your hands."
Eight additional hospitals in the state of Ohio will receive vaccine shipments in the coming days. Those hospitals are:
- Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital - Lucas County
- Cleveland Clinic - Cuyahoga County
- Metro Health Medical Center - Cuyahoga County
- Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County
- OhioHealth Riverside Hospital, Franklin County
- Aultman Hospital, Stark County
- OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens County
- Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County
The hospitals were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity.
Cardinal Health's OptiFreight Logistics will help provide COVID-19 vaccines with same-day delivery services. The partnership will also allow Ohio to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the the state once the vaccine becomes widely available.
Ohio will also participate in an early scale launch of vaccinations in nursing homes. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Ohio will be providing vaccinations to five to ten nursing homes starting this Friday, December 18th.
As of Monday, a total of 570,602 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ohio, as well as 7,551 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths.
A total of 32,264 people have been hospitalized throughout the pandemic, including 5,209 admissions to intensive care units.