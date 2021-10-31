Allen County’s Crime Victims Services and other agencies will be focusing on preventing domestic violence the week of November 1–5th. It is called Healthy Love 365, and the focus is to reduce partner violence and promote healthy, loving relationships. Plus, the series will also support African American survivors of domestic violence. Healthy Love 365 was started in 2017 and will be a mix of in-person and virtual programs.
“On Wednesday we have our feature keynote event, that will be held at Vibe Coffee House at 5:30 pm. It is going to be featuring Jayvon Howard who is the engaging men coordinator at the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence. He is really going to be focusing on talking about how we do engagement in this work to make sure we are supporting survivors,” says Ryn Farmer of Crime Victim Services. “Also a lot of times male survivors or male identifying survivors are afraid to come forward. They are afraid for a lot of different reasons. There are a lot of different stereotypes that exist about male survivors of sexual violence. So he is going to be talking about how we can support those male survivors in our lives so they get the services that they need.”
Join the Healthy Love 365 series virtually and in-person as we engage with professional and community speakers about what it takes to love ourselves and each other better and reduce violence in Lima's black community.
Monday @ 6:00 pm
Mixxed Fit with Altovise Wright @ Bradfield Community Center
Tuesday @ 5:30
Community Listening Circle facilitated by Crime Victim Services @ Lima YWCA Resource Center
Wednesday @ 5:30
Jayvon Howard speaking on Engaging Men in the Movement @ Vibe Coffee House
Thursday @ 12:00 pm
Virtual Men's Roundtable Discussion
Friday @ 10:00 -4:00
Grab & Go Art Project @ Art Space Lima