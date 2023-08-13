Healthy lunch and snack could help students succeed in the school

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Medical experts say that parents should be checking their school’s lunch schedule to see if they are serving something that their child will eat. But if not, packing a healthy lunch is an option. Parents can help students succeed in the classroom by having the right food on hand to help their kids get their work done at school and at home.
“There are so many benefits to staying healthy with your nutrition and then being able to stay focused and make it through your day, and have enough stamina,” says Jocelyn Sherman, Nurse Practitioner, LMHS Pediatrics. “We recommend kind of getting away from all the chips and salty sugary sweets. Just stocking up your pantry with healthier snacks, like fruit, and vegetables. You want them to have a really good protein source like Greek yogurt has nice protein, cheese sticks anything they can have on board to munch on in a healthy way. Because they are going to be really hungry when they get home.”
And with school starting, that also means the increased risks of passing germs. While hand sanitizer will work in a pinch, Sherman recommends good old fashion soap and water to keep the germs at bay.
“We really like using real hand soap and water to kill those bad germs that you see that cause diarrhea and like strep throat and other illnesses like that,” adds Sherman. “Hand sanitizer is OK. It can be sticky and leads to mess and they might want to eat it depending on the child. So, it doesn’t hurt, but it’s better to do old-fashioned soap and water.”
The Centers for Disease Control says hand washing can help reduce absenteeism rate because of certain illnesses by between 29% and 57%.